Mashramani cleanup underway

In a sharp break with tradition, the after Mashramani cleanup by organisers began today.It has been a tradition of Mashramani that the streets and grounds are left with large amounts of litter until the following day or later.These Department of Public Information photos showing the cleanup underway.

Happy 48th!

Members of the Joint Services last night at D’Urban Park preparing to raise the Golden Arrowhead in observance of the 48th anniversary of Republican status.

Wakanda forever

Y:\Pictures\Keno George\2018-02-22 DAILY\KLG_4399 Taking no chances these well-dressed Black Panther fans were seated and ready a full 30 minutes before ShowTime.

First Lady attends UG’s International Mother Language Day

First Lady, Sandra Granger on Wednesday evening attended a lecture at the University of Guyana (UG) held to observe International Mother Language Day.

Transformed

The efforts of the Ministry of Public Infrastructure have completely transformed the southern portion of Bourda street much to the relief of shoppers who had been required to traverse a treacherous surface for years and for vendors who had had to endure the indignity of trading there.

National Archives hosting 1763 Rebellion exhibition

Yesterday, secondary school students toured the 1763 Rebellion commemorative exhibition being hosted at the National Archives.

