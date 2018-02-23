Wakanda forever
Mashramani cleanup underway
In a sharp break with tradition, the after Mashramani cleanup by organisers began today.
Happy 48th!
Members of the Joint Services last night at D’Urban Park preparing to raise the Golden Arrowhead in observance of the 48th anniversary of Republican status.
First Lady attends UG’s International Mother Language Day
First Lady, Sandra Granger on Wednesday evening attended a lecture at the University of Guyana (UG) held to observe International Mother Language Day.
Transformed
The efforts of the Ministry of Public Infrastructure have completely transformed the southern portion of Bourda street much to the relief of shoppers who had been required to traverse a treacherous surface for years and for vendors who had had to endure the indignity of trading there.
National Archives hosting 1763 Rebellion exhibition
Yesterday, secondary school students toured the 1763 Rebellion commemorative exhibition being hosted at the National Archives.