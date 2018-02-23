Photos

Wakanda forever

Ready for a visit to the Motherland even if it’s via movie screen.

As one set of cinema goers exited another set lined up to enter. Caribbean Cinemas reports that all three screens showing Black Panther were sold out for all showings last evening.

These friends decided to make opening night a bonding experience with Cuddy Holder (centre) bringing along his five year old brother.

In defiance of critics who have declared responses to the movie as “too extra” these fans, part of a 60 person contingent from the African Cultural and Development Association (ACDA), owned their response and declared “#yesweareextra”

