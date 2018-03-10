Photos

Work underway on Perth primary school

The small farming community of Perth located south of central Mahaicony in Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice), on the left bank of the Mahaicony River, is soon to benefit from the construction of a brand new nursery school.Work on the approximately $40M educational facility is currently in progress, the Department of Public Information said. According to the Regional Engineer, Dhanpaul Sukha the building is scheduled to be ready for the new school year in September.Sukha said the brand new facility will service Perth Village and the neighbouring villages of Catherine, Calcutta, Now-or-Never and Perseverance.

The work underway (DPI photo)

