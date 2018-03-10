Work underway on Perth primary school
Third annual Women in Business Expo
The Sonia Noel Foundation for Creative Arts, in collaboration with the Women’s Association for Sustainable Development, will this weekend be hosting the third annual Women in Business Expo, at the Pegasus Hotel.
Mash has gone
Abandoned Mashramani floats at D’Urban Park yesterday.
Region Four helps family of man who lost both hands
The Regional Education Department of Region Four through its welfare department has reached out to assist a teacher whose husband was involved in an accident at the University of Guyana that resulted in both of his hands being amputated.
Banks DIH donates water, biscuits to Civil Defence Commission Banks DIH Limited has donated bottled water and biscuits to the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) in response to the high spring tides over the weekend that left West Coast Demerara villages inundated.
A goat grazing
A sheep grazing near the Canal Number One with her lambs. Earlier we had incorrectly stated the animal was a goat.