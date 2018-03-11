Photos

PPP march

Part of the PPP march from Rosehall today for the annual commemoration of the life of the late PPP leader and President, Dr Cheddi Jagan. 

By Comments

SHARE THIS GALLERY

Comments  
More in Photos

Justice for our Girls solidarity march

A scene from yesterday’s Justice for our Girls solidarity march along Brickdam, in Georgetown, where participants took aim at gender inequality and gender-based violence.

By ,

Potable water for Chinoweng Village

Some 375 residents of Chinoweng Village, in Region Seven, are expected to have access to potable water for the first time by the end of May, when a new water system is expected to be completed.

Third annual Women in Business Expo

The Sonia Noel Foundation for Creative Arts, in collaboration with the Women’s Association for Sustainable Development, will this weekend be hosting the third annual Women in Business Expo, at the Pegasus Hotel.

Mash has gone

Abandoned Mashramani floats at D’Urban Park yesterday.

Region Four helps family of man who lost both hands

The Regional Education Department of Region Four through its welfare department has reached out to assist a teacher whose husband was involved in an accident at the University of Guyana that resulted in both of his hands being amputated.

Comments