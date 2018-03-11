PPP march
Justice for our Girls solidarity march
A scene from yesterday’s Justice for our Girls solidarity march along Brickdam, in Georgetown, where participants took aim at gender inequality and gender-based violence.
Potable water for Chinoweng Village
Some 375 residents of Chinoweng Village, in Region Seven, are expected to have access to potable water for the first time by the end of May, when a new water system is expected to be completed.
Third annual Women in Business Expo
The Sonia Noel Foundation for Creative Arts, in collaboration with the Women’s Association for Sustainable Development, will this weekend be hosting the third annual Women in Business Expo, at the Pegasus Hotel.
Mash has gone
Abandoned Mashramani floats at D’Urban Park yesterday.
Region Four helps family of man who lost both hands
The Regional Education Department of Region Four through its welfare department has reached out to assist a teacher whose husband was involved in an accident at the University of Guyana that resulted in both of his hands being amputated.