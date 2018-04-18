Rosignol man wanted by CANU
Commercial Registry closed over `technical difficulties’
The Commercial Registry on the Avenue of the Republic was closed yesterday until further notice due to “technical difficulties”, according to a sign posted at its Avenue of the Republic office.
Gaskin shares jewellery knowledge with students
Students involved in jewellery making at the Burrowes School of Arts were on Saturday advised by Minister of Business, Dominic Gaskin of opportunities in the industry, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).
Private sector honours Clifford Reis
Banks DIH Limited Chairman and Managing Director Clifford Reis has been honoured for his unwavering support to the Private Sector Commission (PSC) Corporate Group over the past 20 years.
Sixty-three graduate from youth leadership training at Madewini
At a Madewini Campsite, Soesdyke-Linden Highway, 63 young people yesterday successfully completed 20 contact hours in the areas of Youth Leadership training, according to the Department of Public Information.