First Couple in London
London meeting
President David Granger (right) greeting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau yesterday at a meeting of Heads of Small Islands Developing States in London, England where the President is attending the Commonwealth Heads of Government Summit.
Open Doors Embassies
A team headed by Guyana’s Ambassador to Brazil, George Talbot, recently visited the Dr.
Commercial Registry closed over `technical difficulties’
The Commercial Registry on the Avenue of the Republic was closed yesterday until further notice due to “technical difficulties”, according to a sign posted at its Avenue of the Republic office.
Gaskin shares jewellery knowledge with students
Students involved in jewellery making at the Burrowes School of Arts were on Saturday advised by Minister of Business, Dominic Gaskin of opportunities in the industry, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).