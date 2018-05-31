Photos

Poor work: Despite being repaired just a little over three months ago, the two bridges on the southern end of Cemetery Road in the city are already starting to show signs of deterioration. The southern ends of the boards that were used to repair the bridge have started to loosen from their base and vibrate uncontrollably when vehicles cross the bridges.

