Russia Day 2018

Russia Day 2018 at the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Kitty today. (Ministry of the Presidency photos)

President David Granger (centre) and Russian Ambassador, Alexander Kurmaz (left) sharing a toast.

President David Granger (second from right), visiting St Vincent Prime Minister, Ralph Gonsalves, Russian Ambassador , Alexander Kurmaz (third from right and Minister of State, Joseph Harmon

Attendees at the Russia Day observance

