South Rupununi bridge temporarily repaired

The Yamatwao Bridge, in the South Rupununi, Region Nine, has been temporarily repaired following its collapse last week.

Hinterland Engineer at the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Jeffrey Walcott told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that the bridge’s site was cleared of the truck and an excavator, as well as other broken parts. The owner of the truck Cyril King has financed the replacement of the decking and the bridge beams.

The structure can currently accommodate light vehicles.