Diamond Secondary wins Region Four impromptu speaking contest

In an effort to develop public speaking among students within Region Four, the Department of Education recently organised an impromptu speaking competition and Diamond Secondary won.

A release from Region Four on Saturday said that the competition which was the brainchild of the Regional Education Officer (REdO), Tiffany Favourite-Harvey saw students battling to win top honours.

The secondary schools that participated in the competition were Diamond Secondary through Shafeeq Thornhill, Annandale Secondary through Gaitri Ramsaywack, Leon Jagmohan representing Beterverwagting Secondary, Tiffany Davidson of La Bonne Intention Secondary, Soesdyke Secondary was represented by Celina Veerasammy, Bladen Hall Multilateral saw a presentation from Nassia Jack while Franswa Fortune and Graceann Harry represented Buxton Secondary and Friendship secondary respectively.

In the end Diamond Secondary’s Shafeeq Thornhill won the competition which saw Annandale Secondary’s Gaitri Ramsaywack taking second and Leon Jagmohan of Beterverwagting Secondary taking third place.

Favourite-Harvey urged the students to take public speaking seriously.

“You can be the best at what you do but if you are not a great and good speaker then you would not be able to go very far. As such, I urge you to take public speaking seriously as this is a pathway in boosting your confidence and personality,” she said.