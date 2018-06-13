New batch of US Peace Corps trainees arrives

Thirty-eight US Peace Corps Trainees arrived in the country yesterday morning to begin their 27 months of service here.

A release from the US Embassy said that for the next 10 weeks of pre-service training, the Peace Corps Trainees will live with host families who will teach them the Guyanese way of life as they learn how to cook local food, bargain in the marketplace, and participate in community activities. In addition, their training will include a technical component within the health, education and environment sectors where they will engage in field practicums within the Peace Corps’ new local model school programme. The group will be sworn in as Peace Corps Volunteers in August, to begin their two years of service in nine regions of Guyana.