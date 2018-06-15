Rotaract Club celebration
President David Granger last evening said that youth organisations such as the Rotaract Club, must prepare itself to assume a greater responsibility for projects aimed at promoting awareness of global issues, preventing damage and degradation, which are attributable to human activities and protecting the environment.He was speaking at a reception held at the Baridi Benab at State House for the delegates of the Rotaract District 7030 Conference, which is being held here.
