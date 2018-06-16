Photos

Clean-up at Diamond well eruption underway

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MOPI) has started the clean-up exercise at the residence at Fifth and Sixth Avenue, Diamond, East Bank Demerara, where a resident had dug a well, resulting in an eruption of mud, water, methane gas and damage to several homes in the area.The clean-up works, which are expected to last for two days are being undertaken to give access to tGuyana and Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) and Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) teams, who will be working to recap the well, a release from the Ministry of the Presidency said this evening. 

The clean-up underway (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

