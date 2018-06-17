Photos

Insects and raindrops on the petals of a flower

Insects and raindrops on the petals of a flower in the Pomeroon (photo by Joanna Dhanraj)

By Staff Writer

SHARE THIS PHOTO

Comments  
More in Photos

Five Enmore Martyrs

Clean-up at Diamond well eruption underway

Spanglish

Rotaract Club celebration

March against child labour

Ten-minute flood

Cuban Vice Foreign Minister arrives for talks

New batch of US Peace Corps trainees arrives

Comments