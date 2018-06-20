`B’ Field Sophia craters

With craters across Mitchell Street in ‘B’ Field Sophia, residents say they are frustrated as the street has become impassable to vehicles. Taxis, residents said, have refused to traverse the street. At present, schoolchildren and workers are finding it difficult to exit the street for school and work. A resident pointed out that with the present rainy season they have to walk on the grass parapets of the street to enter and exit daily. The resident explained that the road has deteriorated tremendously since the rainy season started.