Photos

Cut down on Mandela Avenue

The stump of an old tree (centre of photo) that was cut down about two weeks ago on Mandela Avenue. No one in the area was able to give a reason as to why this tree and another were cut down or who cut them down.

By Staff Writer

SHARE THIS PHOTO

Comments  
More in Photos

James St flood

By

Water Lily St inundated

By

`B’ Field Sophia craters

Wakenaam flood

Five Enmore Martyrs

Insects and raindrops on the petals of a flower

Clean-up at Diamond well eruption underway

Spanglish

Comments