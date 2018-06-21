GCAA meets with team from American Airlines

A team from American Airlines met with the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) on June 12, 2018 at the Authority’s head office in Kingston.

A release from the GCAA today said that the meeting was convened by the Director General, Lt. Col. (Ret’d) Egbert Field, who outlined to the representatives of American Airlines, the requirements they must fulfill before beginning operations in Guyana. American Airlines is interested in providing scheduled service on the Miami-Georgetown route from November 15, 2018.

American Airlines has already begun the process for approval to conduct scheduled operations on the Miami -Georgetown route.

Leading the team from American Airlines was John Williams, who said that American Airlines is enthusiastic about commencing operations in Guyana. American Airlines is hoping to start operations with four flights per week, with plans to operate daily in June 2019.