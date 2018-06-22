March for Lindo Creek victims

Family and friends of the victims of the 2008 Lindo Creek massacre gathered at the Square of the Revolution yesterday to march in their memory. The Department of Public Informa-tion said that amid the rain, the gathering walked solemnly to the Le Repentir Cemetery where they visited the grave site of their loved ones. The visit concluded with the relatives being handed eight yellow helium balloons to release in remembrance of their lost ones: Bonny Harry, Horace Drakes, Dax Arokium, Cecil Arokium, Nigel Torres, Clifton Wong, Lancelot Lee and Compton Spiers. (DPI photo)