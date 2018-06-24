Photos

Children being led in a dance

Children being led in a choreographed dance at yesterday’s Festa Junina at the Brazilian Cultural Centre in Georgetown. The event, which is celebrated in all Brazilian states, often on the eve of the Catholic solemnities of St. John the Baptist, serves as an annual opportunity for the Brazilian community in Guyana to share their cultural practices with Guyanese and give back to the community. During the celebration, the Brazilian Embassy made available in its building a “CHEST” to collect donations for needy children in Lethem. (Photo by Terrence Thompson)

By Staff Writer

