Didn’t get the memo: At the point this photo was taken yesterday outside the Stabroek Market, the national flag was not being flown at half-staff. President David Granger issued a proclamation on Friday declaring yesterday a national day of mourning for Guyanese fishermen killed in piracy attacks off of Suriname on April 27th , 2018 and May 3rd, 2018. He called on all authorities, board, commissions, corporations, public agencies, ministries and citizens to fly the national flag at half-staff to demonstrate solidarity with the families of those killed. (Terrence Thompson photo)