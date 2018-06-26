Ptolemy Reid Rehab Centre hosts blood drive

The Ptolemy Reid Rehabilitation Centre recently worked with the National Blood Bank to host a blood drive as part of “Rehab Week 2018”.

According to the Department of Public Information (DPI), staff and others associated with the centre had the opportunity to donate their blood, all overseen by occupational therapist at the centre, Calvin Lawrie.

Staff member, Sharon Miranjie said giving blood is a usual practice on her part: “A couple of years ago we did a blood drive and it inspired me to give blood which I did and ever since then I wanted to give blood every year and it so happens that rehab week is in June and my birthday is in June so I look at it as me giving back as part of my birthday celebration.”