Photos

Dangers along Linden to Lethem trail

Dangers along Linden to Lethem trail: Trucks continue to topple as the condition of the Linden-Lethem road deteriorates daily. Stabroek News understands that on Monday, this truck, which was transporting goods at the time, toppled after trying to manoeuvre in an area known as 33 Bridge. While no harm came to the driver, the bridge has suffered some damage. Road users continue to criticize the state of the Linden to Lethem trail, saying that the situation has become “unbearable.” (Photo by Suzie Narine)

By Staff Writer

SHARE THIS PHOTO

Comments  
More in Photos

Plastic dump

New president needed

US narcotics bureau team meets police

First Lady at Musicians on Stage

Day of mourning

Ptolemy Reid Rehab Centre hosts blood drive

Didn’t get the memo

By

Miss Earth Guyana

Comments