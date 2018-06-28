Dangers along Linden to Lethem trail: Trucks continue to topple as the condition of the Linden-Lethem road deteriorates daily. Stabroek News understands that on Monday, this truck, which was transporting goods at the time, toppled after trying to manoeuvre in an area known as 33 Bridge. While no harm came to the driver, the bridge has suffered some damage. Road users continue to criticize the state of the Linden to Lethem trail, saying that the situation has become “unbearable.” (Photo by Suzie Narine)