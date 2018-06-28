US narcotics bureau team meets police

Commissioner of Police (ag) David Ramnarine, yesterday morning hosted a meeting in the Commissioner’s Conference Room with several key members of the US Department of State’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Pro-grams, a release from the police said.

The body which is undertaking a monitoring and evaluation study of all INL’s operations in the Western Hemisphere of which Guyana is one of the recipient countries, benefited from a ‘PowerPoint’ presentation which captured the work done by the Guyana Police Force against narcotics.

Present at the meeting were: - Alexandra King-Pile, Political/ Economic Counselor of the U.S Embassy; Ivan Carpio, INL Director; Sharla Codrington, Monitoring and Evaluation Specialist for Guyana; Crime Chief, Assistant Commissioner Paul Williams, and several key officers of the Police Force, the release said.