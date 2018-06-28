Photos

US narcotics bureau team meets police

Commissioner of Police (ag) David Ramnarine, yesterday morning hosted a meeting in the Commissioner’s Conference Room with several key members of the US Department of State’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Pro-grams, a release from the police said. 

The body which is undertaking a monitoring and evaluation study of all INL’s operations in the Western Hemisphere of which Guyana is one of the recipient countries, benefited from a ‘PowerPoint’ presentation which captured the work done by the Guyana Police Force against narcotics.

 Present at the meeting were: - Alexandra King-Pile, Political/ Economic Counselor of the U.S Embassy;  Ivan Carpio, INL Director;  Sharla Codrington, Monitoring and Evaluation Specialist for Guyana; Crime Chief, Assistant Commissioner Paul Williams, and several key officers of the Police Force, the release said.

By Staff Writer

SHARE THIS PHOTO

Comments  
More in Photos

Plastic dump

New president needed

Dangers along Linden to Lethem trail

First Lady at Musicians on Stage

Day of mourning

Ptolemy Reid Rehab Centre hosts blood drive

Didn’t get the memo

By

Miss Earth Guyana

Comments