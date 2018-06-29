Photos

CJIA tests new boarding facilities

Today, June 29, 2018, marks the first time the Boarding Corridor and one of the air bridges were used by passengers, according to the Cheddi Jagan International Airport Corporation (CJIAC).

At the time, the passengers were departing on a Caribbean Airlines flight.

The CJIAC says that the Bridge test was successfully executed by employees of CJIA’s Engineering and Technical Department (ETD) who were able to put their skills to the test after undergoing training over the past two weeks by the contractor China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC). (Photos from CJIA's Facebook page)

By Staff Editor

