Thanks for the hurricane help
Minister of Citizenship, Winston Felix, last evening, endorsed a strong relationship between the public and private sectors as he publicly expressed gratitude to members of the private sector and other agencies, who donated to Guyana’s Hurricane Relief efforts in 2017 for the Caribbean countries left devastated by Hurricanes Irma, Jose and Maria. A release from the Ministry of the Presidency said that the Minister was, at the time, delivering the feature address at the Hurricane Relief Ceremony and Cocktail Reception hosted by the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) in appreciation of the Public Sector Commission’s (PSC) efforts in raising more than $25 million in relief support for those affected by the hurricanes.