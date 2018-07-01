Photos

Lives saved

Lives saved: The Mabaruma Hospital in Region One on Wednesday performed its first successful Caesarean-Section (C-Section) with local medical staff. A statement from the Department of Public Information explained yesterday that doctors were forced to perform the surgery under the guidance and supervision of senior health officials in Georgetown after the medical team was unable to facilitate an emergency medical evacuation to the city for 26-year-old mother Viola Davis. Regional Health Officer of Region One Cerdel McWatt was reported as saying that Davis was found to be with a transverse lie, which occurs when the baby is in a sideways position, with the head to one of the mother’s sides and the bottom across her abdomen at her other side. Though this is normal before 26 weeks, Davis’ pregnancy was at full term and, therefore, intervention was necessary. After delivery, the baby boy was screened with a low APGAR (Appearance, Pulse, Grimace, Activity, and Respiration) score. In photo, doctors checking the baby in the hospital’s main operating theatre. (Region One Health Department photo)

By Staff Writer

SHARE THIS PHOTO

Comments  
More in Photos

Chavela and Chavez Persaud on a swing

Thanks for the hurricane help

CJIA tests new boarding facilities

Sod turned for soil testing lab at UG Tain campus

Plastic dump

New president needed

US narcotics bureau team meets police

Dangers along Linden to Lethem trail

Comments