Lives saved: The Mabaruma Hospital in Region One on Wednesday performed its first successful Caesarean-Section (C-Section) with local medical staff. A statement from the Department of Public Information explained yesterday that doctors were forced to perform the surgery under the guidance and supervision of senior health officials in Georgetown after the medical team was unable to facilitate an emergency medical evacuation to the city for 26-year-old mother Viola Davis. Regional Health Officer of Region One Cerdel McWatt was reported as saying that Davis was found to be with a transverse lie, which occurs when the baby is in a sideways position, with the head to one of the mother’s sides and the bottom across her abdomen at her other side. Though this is normal before 26 weeks, Davis’ pregnancy was at full term and, therefore, intervention was necessary. After delivery, the baby boy was screened with a low APGAR (Appearance, Pulse, Grimace, Activity, and Respiration) score. In photo, doctors checking the baby in the hospital’s main operating theatre. (Region One Health Department photo)