UK High Commission’s art competition winners awarded

Over 150 young artists took part in this year’s British High Commission’s child art competition, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).

The winners received their prizes on Friday evening at a ceremony hosted at the British High Commissioner’s residence

This year’s eight winners and runners-up come from all parts of Guyana. Four young students were also honoured for notable entries, DPI said.

With the hosting of the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting in London earlier this year, the British High Commission found this year an opportune time to relaunch its child art competition themed “What the Commonwealth means for me”.

Participants were invited in age groups 4-7, 8-11, and 12-15 years old.

The British High Commissioner to Guyana, Gregory Quinn said that the last competition, held in 2016 was ‘highly encouraging’.

“What this competition has shown to me and all of us at the British High Commission are the abilities and the creativity of children here in Guyana. It was a shame we could not reward more entries. The quality really was excellent,” Quinn said.