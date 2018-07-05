Work ongoing on Charlotte St

Road upgrades to Charlotte Street began yesterday morning. The project is being executed by the Special Projects Unit (SPU) of the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Foreman attached to the SPU, Marlon McRae, told DPI that the scope of work includes scarifying, placement of crusher run on the critical sections, paving from Wellington to King Street and patching from Camp to Wellington streets.

As long as there is good weather, the section from Wellington to King Street will be completed today, while work will begin from Camp Street to Wellington over the weekend.

“We’re doing that area over the weekend because we do not want to impede the traffic. This project was on the agenda for a long time but because of the amount of work we have some time now, we decided to get it done now,” McRae said.