Photos

Stem robotic expo

First Lady, Sandra Granger (left) today, attended the Second Annual Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Robotics Exhibition hosted by STEM Guyana in collaboration with the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph (GTT) Company. The event was hosted at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall on Homestretch Avenue.According to a Ministry of the Presidenxy press release, the First Lady, in her remarks at the opening ceremony, emphasised the importance of STEM and expressed the hope of having robotic teams from every region in Guyana participating at this event in 2019.

“If you want to be relevant in the 21st Century…you must become involved in STEM. You must embrace technology…because our lives are attuned to technology,” she said.

By Staff Editor

SHARE THIS PHOTO

Comments  
More in Photos

ExxonMobil team appears before Parliament committee

Work ongoing on Charlotte St

St Lucian Secondary School students tour State House

UK High Commission’s art competition winners awarded

Cow crossing

Lives saved

Chavela and Chavez Persaud on a swing

Thanks for the hurricane help

Comments