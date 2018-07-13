Mexico awards three Masters scholarships

Three Guyanese students have been awarded full scholarships to pursue Masters of Science Degrees in Geosciences and Natural Resources Management through collaboration between the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) and the Embassy of Mexico.

A release yesterday from the MNR said that the students: Paul Bassoo, Ramesh Baichoo and Jainel Bowen will travel to Mexico later this month to begin the 18-month programme.

On Wednesday, the students along with Ambassador of Mexico to Guyana, Ivan Roberto Sierra Medel paid a courtesy visit to Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman who presented them with their official acceptance letters to the Instituto Politecnico Nacional where they will be pursuing their studies.

The ambassador, on behalf of the Government of Mexico, expressed his delight at being able to support the students who have not only received full scholarships but will also receive insurance to cover their time in Mexico, airfare and other essentials that are needed for their stint.

The release said that Trotman welcomed the continued working partnership between the two Governments which in recent times has seen successes in the paddy trade and other investments. He reminded the recipients of their new role as ambassadors of Guyana and encouraged them to take full advantage of the opportunity to not only study but embrace the diverse culture of the host.

The scholarship awards are a part of ongoing collaborative efforts between the Mexican Government and Guyana. An officer from the Ministry is currently pursuing studies in Mexico and four officers from the Ministry of Natural Resources are scheduled to travel to Mexico for capacity building during August, 2018.