Photos Kwakwani flooding Aerial shots of the flooding in the Berbice River community of Kwakwani (DPI photos) DCIM100MEDIADJI_0358.JPGDCIM100MEDIADJI_0328.JPG By Staff Editor 3 hours agoSHARE THIS GALLERY Share Next Gallery Totally clogged Comments More in Photos Totally clogged Mexico awards three Masters scholarships 242nd Independence anniversary of the United States President meets Chinese Ambassador President meets new Barbadian PM Main Street avenue By David Papannah Stem robotic expo ExxonMobil team appears before Parliament committee Comments