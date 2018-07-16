Police honour fallen members

With wreaths, a parade and prayers, the Guyana Police Force yesterday honoured 29 of their comrades who were killed in the line of duty between 1913 and 2016, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Their deaths were remembered during a wreath-laying ceremony at the Monument of Fallen Heroes, Guyana Police Officers, Mess compound, Eve Leary.

Joining the relatives of the deceased, at the ceremony were Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan, (ag) and Commissioner of Police, David Ramnarine among other officials.

The fallen officers were commemorated with the laying of wreaths by their relatives and officials of the Police Force and a march past, followed by 21-gun salute, two minutes of silence and the reveille.

Delivering the feature address, Ramjattan reminded the gathering that in the face of challenges in today’s society, “the policeman has to be a combination of so many things - a teacher, counsellor, doctor sometimes even an accountant. And that is what makes this profession so significant so noble. Because in times of crisis the first call is made to the police who amidst all the dangers have to ensure their presence is felt and that order is maintained.”