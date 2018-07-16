St. Rose’s High School – Coming down

The demolition of the almost century-old wooden structure of the St. Rose’s High School on Church Street is progressing. Yesterday, it was observed that the roof of the building has been completely removed and sections of the top floor have been dismantled. The demolition is being undertaken by P D Contracting Inc. Following the demolition, Courtney Benn Contracting Services Ltd is expected to begin construction of a new building. Those works are expected to last an estimated 24 months. (Photo by David Papannah)