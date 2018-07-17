ANSA Mc Al Trading Limited has teamed up with the Department of Education Region Four to host its second annual Literacy Summer camp, a release from Region Four says. The camp which runs for one week caters for some 300 children with 150 being from the East Coast and the other 150 from the East Bank Demerara. The camp runs from 8.30 am to 13.30 pm daily and is being held at the Beterverwagting Primary and is geared at providing the students with an opportunity to be engaged in various events. This photo shows some of the children participating.