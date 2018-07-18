Education leadership retreat

The Ministry of Education’s (MoE) Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) department on Monday began a five-day leadership conference at the Lake Mainstay Resort in the Whyaka Village, Essequibo Coast.
A release from the ministry said that the intention of the MoE is to assemble the 50 prospective leaders in the same space over five days and offer training and support especially in the area of leadership as the Education Ministry aims to craft a definitive plan for technical and vocational education in Guyana for the next 15 years. This Education Ministry photo shows the participants on the retreat.