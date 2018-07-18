Solar floodlights for Paradise Community Ground

The Paradise Community Centre Ground on the West Coast of Berbice will soon be able to host sports events at night following the installation of 10 solar floodlights.

According to the Department of Public Information (DPI), Chairperson of Profit-Rising Sun Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC), Emile Wilson stated that the NDC, which has responsibility for the community ground, received the floodlights from the regional administration on July 10.

The distribution of the lights to the community forms part the National Sports Commission’s ‘Light It up Campaign’ which aims to equip sports grounds countrywide with adequate lighting.

Wilson told DPI that the NDC has so far installed four posts for the floodlights and will have the remainder positioned shortly. He said the rehabilitated playground was commissioned by the Ministry of Social Cohesion earlier this year fulfilling a long-awaited goal.

According to Wilson, $8m was spent on a fence around the ground. Upgrades to the sanitary facilities are also scheduled.