Director of DPI for a day

Sixteen-year-old Devika Rajaram (seated right) from the Bishops’ High School had a ‘Day to Remember’ as she performed the duties of “Director for the Day” at the Department of Public Information (DPI) yesterday. The director started her day off with a Management meeting with the Heads of Departments of the agency and representatives from the Guyana Telephone Company (GTT), DPI said.

This was followed by a ‘meet and greet’ with the other staff members of the agency. The “Director” also toured the ongoing expansion at the department and gave it her approval.

She then proceeded to the National Toshaos Council meeting at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC), where she engaged several toshaos and Senior Village Councillors and sat in on meetings.