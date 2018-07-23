Harmon receives courtesy call from Chris Gayle

Minister of State, Joseph Harmon (right), today, received a courtesy call from West Indies cricketer Christopher Gayle at his office at the Ministry of the Presidency.
During the meeting, a release from the Ministry of the Presidency said that the two discussed West Indies cricket, how the game can be improved and how it can influence the lives of both the young and the old.
"Cricket is not just a game, it is a part of our culture; it's a lifestyle. This loved game of cricket is such a huge part of not just the Guyanese culture but it’s a part of our Caribbean culture, it is one of the sports that unify our people. The Government of Guyana fully supports the team and its players,” Harmon said.
The West Indies will face Bangladesh in a day/night match on Wednesday starting at 2.30 pm at the Guyana National Stadium.