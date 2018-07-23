Police reach out to Santa Mission: As part of the police force’s continuing efforts to strengthen relationships within communities, Commander “D” Division Rishi Das, members of the Creating Positive Environments through Safer Communities and Partnership (C-PETS) and members of the administration team visited Santa Mission, Demerara River and gifted haversacks, and school items to sixty children from Santa Mission Primary School. The team also met with the Deputy Village Captain and residents during the community outreach. In picture Commander Das makes a presentation to the children along with members of the visiting team. (Guyana Police Force Photo)