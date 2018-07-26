Gov’t agencies attend Exxon workshop on tapping crude oil

Representatives from several government agencies that will have a role in the export of crude oil participated in a half-day ExxonMobil workshop last week, according to a release from the Ministry of Natural Resources.

The workshop came as Guyana gets ready for the start of commercial oil production at ExxonMobil’s Liza 1 well scheduled for the first quarter of 2020.

The ‘Crude Lifting Workshop’ held at the Marriott Hotel was facilitated by ExxonMobil as the operator responsible for production, the release said. Attendees included the Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman, Minister of Business Dominic Gaskin and officers from the Ministries of Natural Resources, Business, Finance, Foreign Affairs and Public Infrastructure as well as the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission, Guyana Energy Agency and the Guyana Defence Force Coast Guard.

The release said that the workshop presented an introductory understanding of crude lifting and crude oil exports and determined key points of contact where collaboration would be necessary over the coming year to develop a coordinated multi-agency procedure.

The release said that lifting of crude oil refers to the act of loading crude oil from the Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Unit to the tanker which will then take it to the global market. This process will be governed by a Crude Lifting Agreement to ensure a fair and transparent process and monitored by all entitled parties and independent verifiers.

The engagements will continue as the release said that the Government recognizes that the crude lifting process underpins the earning of revenues from crude oil production and it is vital for stakeholder agencies to have a comprehensive understanding of their roles and responsibilities.