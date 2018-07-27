Work begins on Linden/Ituni/Kwakwani road

Minister of Public Infras-tructure, David Patterson yesterday inspected and confirmed that ongoing maintenance works have begun on the Linden/Ituni/Kwakwani road, the Department of Public Information (DPI) said.

Earlier in May, the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission sealed six road contracts valued over $650 Million with several contractors for the maintenance of the Rockstone-Mabura, Kurupukari/Annai/Lethem and the Linden/ Ituni/ Kwakwani roads.

However, the projects were delayed due to intense rainfall that made the road impassable. Patterson said the original plan was to have the work start earlier since laterite were stockpiled since 2017 so that the contractor would be able to address maintenance issues immediately.

“Unfortunately, it took a while to happen, so the plans we had were not able to be effected, I must apologise for the late start but I came today to ensure that the contractors have started and I have confirmed that they have,” Patterson said, according to DPI.

The maintenance works are being undertaken by International Import and Supplies for a period of one year.