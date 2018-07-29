Photos Jacoba Constantia The remains of the Inga B which once carried 23 persons By Staff Writer 27 mins agoSHARE THIS PHOTO Share Next Gallery Miss World Guyana in courtesy call on PM’s wife Comments More in Photos Working around the clock By Terrence Thompson Just before the 94th Sitting of the National Assembly on Friday By Terrence Thompson Miss World Guyana in courtesy call on PM’s wife Paediatric Critical Care Unit opened Work begins on Linden/Ituni/Kwakwani road Gov’t agencies attend Exxon workshop on tapping crude oil Better traffic control? Come and get it Comments