Donation for rehab of QC field

Queen’s College alumnus, Dr. Terrence Blackman (third from right in front row) handing over a cheque for US$5,000 to the School’s cricket team Captain Amos Sarwan. The money which was donated will be used for the rehablitation of the school’s field. Some members of the alumni started a project one year ago to get the school’s field cleared. According to QC alumnus Alfred Granger, the initiative started with the clearing of one acre of the nine-acre field. For the year so far members of the alumni have donated over $7M to the school for various projects.
The Guyana Police Force held an investiture ceremony for scouts at the Officers Training Centre, at Eve Leary, on Saturday morning. In photo, the scouts can be seen with senior members of the Guyana Police Force, including Commissioner of Police (ag) David Ramnarine (sixth, from left) and Crime Chief Paul Williams (fourth, from left) and other officials. (Terrence Thompson photo)