Harmon meets with Private Sector Commission
Minister of State, Joseph Harmon (fifth from right) yesterday met with the executive members of the Private Sector Commission (PSC) at his office at the Ministry of the Presidency (MoTP).
A release from MoTP said that among the areas discussed were increased collaboration between the Government and the PSC, the Green State Development Strategy and the establishment of the Department of Energy. The two sides committed to engaging each other more frequently in the coming months, the release added. (MoTP photo)
