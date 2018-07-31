Photos

Harmon meets with Private Sector Commission

Minister of State, Joseph Harmon (fifth from right) yesterday met with the executive members of the Private Sector Commission (PSC) at his office at the Ministry of the Presidency (MoTP).

A release from MoTP said that among the areas discussed were increased collaboration between the Government and the PSC, the Green State Development Strategy and the establishment of the Department of Energy. The two sides committed to engaging each other more frequently in the coming months, the release added. (MoTP photo)

By Staff Writer

SHARE THIS PHOTO

Comments  
More in Photos

Natural choice

PM’s office donates to Howell Wilson Primary School

Investiture ceremony held for scouts

Donation for rehab of QC field

Working around the clock

By

Just before the 94th Sitting of the National Assembly on Friday

By

Jacoba Constantia

Miss World Guyana in courtesy call on PM’s wife

Comments