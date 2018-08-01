Photos Metro emancipation Staff of the Metro stationery store all decked out in their Emancipation Day garb yesterday. (Terrence Thompson photo) By Terrence Thompson 26 mins agoSHARE THIS PHOTO Share Next Gallery Seventy more graduate from youth leadership course Comments More in Photos Seventy more graduate from youth leadership course Harmon meets with Private Sector Commission Natural choice PM’s office donates to Howell Wilson Primary School Investiture ceremony held for scouts Donation for rehab of QC field Working around the clock By Terrence Thompson Just before the 94th Sitting of the National Assembly on Friday By Terrence Thompson Comments