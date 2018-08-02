Photos Emancipation Day in the National Park This family in matching costumes seemed to be working out their plan of action for the day. (Terrence Thompson photo) By Terrence Thompson 1 hour ago SHARE THIS PHOTO Share Next Gallery Emancipation Day scenes Comments More in Photos Emancipation Day scenes By Terrence Thompson Metro emancipation By Terrence Thompson Seventy more graduate from youth leadership course Harmon meets with Private Sector Commission Natural choice PM’s office donates to Howell Wilson Primary School Investiture ceremony held for scouts Donation for rehab of QC field Comments