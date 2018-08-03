Photos

Washington-based Business Group donate to local women’s group

During a recent visit to the United States First Lady Sandra Granger attended a Luncheon in her honour hosted by the Washington-based Caribbean Business Alliance (CBA) at the College Park Marriott Hotel & Conference Center in Hyattsville, Maryland. The Luncheon, a Fund Raiser, netted US$2,500 U.S. dollars which was handed over to the First Lady to support the work of the Guyana’s Women Across Differences (WAD) Programme, a national network of women and women’s organizations working towards social transformation.

First Lady Sandra Granger centre with members of the Washington D.C based Caribbean Business Alliance

