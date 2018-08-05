Photos Morning canter Mounted officers of the Guyana Police Force cantering along Thomas Lands yesterday morning. (Terrence Thompson photo) By Terrence Thompson 1 hour agoSHARE THIS PHOTO Share Next Gallery Getting it done Comments More in Photos Bins on board buses Getting it done By Terrence Thompson African Union Commission pays courtesy call on President Granger First Lady facilitates domestic violence talk Washington-based Business Group donate to local women’s group Emancipation Day in the National Park By Terrence Thompson Emancipation Day scenes By Terrence Thompson Metro emancipation By Terrence Thompson Comments