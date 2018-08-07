Photos

First Lady takes ICT course to Region Nine

First Lady, Sandra Granger yesterday declared open the Information Communication Technology (ICT) Training Programme to over 30 participants in Lethem, Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo (Region Nine). The three week training programme, conducted by the Office of the First Lady in collaboration with the Board of Industrial Training (BIT) and the Ministry of Social Protection, will take place in the dormitory of the St. Ignatius Secondary School, St. Ignatius Village, a release from the Ministry of the Presidency said. This ministry photo shows some of the relaxed participants.

