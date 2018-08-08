Camping and relaxation resort under construction

One entrepreneur is determined to boost Guyana with his new camping and relaxation resort ‘White Cliff Destination”, on the Upper Berbice River in Region Ten, according to the Department of Public Information.

Businessman, Lewis Robinson says his vision is to create a relaxing and adventurous tourist destination.

“This is a place where you will get a white sand beach and black water. It will involve camping and this will help persons to learn how to enjoy being with nature.”

He told DPI that visitors will be exposed to a number of activities including, hiking, bird watching, water sports and even sailing.

Visiting the site, Minister of Business with responsibility for Tourism, Dominic Gaskin said he was impressed with the prospects. “I do not know what the finished product is going to look like, but certainly the natural product is quite attractive and as long as it is done nicely, I think it has the potential to attract tourists and visitors.”